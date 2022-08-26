'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests Working Environment at Nickelodeon: We 'Deserve an Apology'

Alexa Nikolas, who appeared on Zoey 101, has said she didn't feel protected as a child actor at Nickelodeon and asked the network to release former employees from NDAs

By
Published on August 26, 2022 12:29 PM
Zoey 101 Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests ‘Unsafe’ Working Environment at Nickelodeon: ‘Enough is Enough’
Photo: Alexa Nikolas/Instagram

Alexa Nikolas is standing up against alleged mistreatment by her former employer Nickelodeon.

The Zoey 101 alum, 30, claims the network didn't keep her safe as a child actor and has participated in a protest calling out the network's working environment for young performers. As a part of her "Eat Predators" movement, Nikolas advocates for better treatment of children in the workforce and is calling for former Nickelodeon actors (whom she calls "survivors") to be released from non-disclosure agreements she says the network requires talent to sign.

Standing outside of Nickelodeon's headquarters, Nickolas uploaded a 15-minute advocacy video to her Instagram. "We're standing outside of 'Sickelodeon' hosting Slime Time Live," she says in the clip.

"My own personal experience at Nickelodeon — as you can see, it says here that Nickelodeon didn't protect me," she said of the sign she was holding. "I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally. I'm demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators."

Nickelodeon has yet to issue a response to any of Nikolas's claims and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Zoey 101 Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests ‘Unsafe’ Working Environment at Nickelodeon: ‘Enough is Enough’
Alexa Nikolas/Instagram

In a conversation with TMZ, Nikolas emphasized the importance of protecting children in entertainment roles. "I want to make Nick safe for kids, because my personal experience, working on Zoey 101, didn't feel safe," she said. "I didn't feel like Nickelodeon was protecting me or had my best interest in mind. After hearing so many different stories from different Nick stars, it just feels like enough is enough."

Some of Nikolas's protest included accusing a handful of Nick employees of being "predators" and "enablers." One sign showed former Nick showrunner Dan Schneider with the caption: "The creator of childhood trauma."

Schneider previously addressed his 2018 exit from the network, which was reported by Deadline, as well as allegations that he was abusive toward staff members and speculation he fetishized the feet of many young actors.

He called the allegations "ridiculous" in a conversation with The New York Times, adding, "The comedy was totally innocent."

Nikolas's protest comes after another former Nick star Jennette McCurdy, released a memoir that, in part, detailed her negative experiences while working on shows like iCarly and Sam & Cat. The now-retired actress also detailed a financial "parting gift" allegedly offered to her by the network — which she said she declined.

For Nikolas, revisiting the Nick studios brought back similar, unwanted memories.

"It's pretty triggering to be here at Nickelodeon today. I didn't even sleep last night," she continued. "But I think anyone is redeemable if they actually do the right things moving forward. But they haven't even given a comment, but I find that really awful because Jennette and all of us deserve an apology."

Related Articles
Josh Peck, Jennette McCurdy
Josh Peck Applauds Jennette McCurdy for Being 'Brave, Funny and Thoughtful' in New Memoir
Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy
Miranda Cosgrove Shocked by Jennette McCurdy's 'Exploited' Childhood Claims: 'You Can't Imagine That'
Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
Jennette McCurdy Says Her Brothers Have Been 'Supportive' of Her Memoir Detailing Mom's Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, 30, a former Nickelodeon star, poses for a portrait at a studio in Downtown Los Angeles, California on August 1, 2022
The Biggest Bombshells from Jennette McCurdy's Memoir, 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
Jeanette McCurdy
Jennette McCurdy Says Hollywood 'Exploited' Her 'Whole Childhood': 'They Knew Exactly What They Were Doing'
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Actor Fred Savage attends the Television Academy's cocktail reception for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Choreography at Montage Beverly Hills on August 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fred Savage's 'Wonder Years' Reboot Colleagues Allege Sexual Harassment and Assault: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead'
Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., . The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. A new Sesame Street theme park is set to open next month in San Diego. Officials on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 2022, announced the opening of the first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast. It will feature Big Bird's Beach, Oscar's Rotten Rafts, and a Cookie-Monster Tower, among other attractions San Diego Theme Park, Langhorne, United States - 26 Dec 2019
Sesame Place Launches Diversity Training Following Lawsuit Over Characters Allegedly Ignoring Black Children
Ezra Miller
Woman Allegedly Choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland Details Incident: 'Grabs Me By the Throat'
jennette mccurdy
'iCarly' 's Jennette McCurdy on Healing from 'Intense' Physical and Emotional Abuse by Her Mom
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Responds to Accusations He Exposed Himself to Flight Attendant, Asked for 'More' in Massage 
Tony Okungbowa, Ellen Degeneres
Former Ellen Show DJ Says He Did 'Experience and Feel the Toxicity' On Talk Show
Bad Vegan
'Bad Vegan' : Sarma Melngailis' Former Employees React to Netflix Doc: 'I Was Blown Away'
Katie Couric
Katie Couric Stands by New Memoir on 'Today' : 'I Wanted to Share the Messy Parts' of My Life
Hope Solo
Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested in N.C. After Allegedly Driving Her Kids While Intoxicated
Shayne and Natalie, Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Says She's 'Saddened and Confused' by Allegations Made by Shayne on Podcast