'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests Working Environment at Nickelodeon: We 'Deserve an Apology'

Alexa Nikolas is standing up against alleged mistreatment by her former employer Nickelodeon.

The Zoey 101 alum, 30, claims the network didn't keep her safe as a child actor and has participated in a protest calling out the network's working environment for young performers. As a part of her "Eat Predators" movement, Nikolas advocates for better treatment of children in the workforce and is calling for former Nickelodeon actors (whom she calls "survivors") to be released from non-disclosure agreements she says the network requires talent to sign.

Standing outside of Nickelodeon's headquarters, Nickolas uploaded a 15-minute advocacy video to her Instagram. "We're standing outside of 'Sickelodeon' hosting Slime Time Live," she says in the clip.

"My own personal experience at Nickelodeon — as you can see, it says here that Nickelodeon didn't protect me," she said of the sign she was holding. "I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally. I'm demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators."

Nickelodeon has yet to issue a response to any of Nikolas's claims and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a conversation with TMZ, Nikolas emphasized the importance of protecting children in entertainment roles. "I want to make Nick safe for kids, because my personal experience, working on Zoey 101, didn't feel safe," she said. "I didn't feel like Nickelodeon was protecting me or had my best interest in mind. After hearing so many different stories from different Nick stars, it just feels like enough is enough."

Some of Nikolas's protest included accusing a handful of Nick employees of being "predators" and "enablers." One sign showed former Nick showrunner Dan Schneider with the caption: "The creator of childhood trauma."

Schneider previously addressed his 2018 exit from the network, which was reported by Deadline, as well as allegations that he was abusive toward staff members and speculation he fetishized the feet of many young actors.

He called the allegations "ridiculous" in a conversation with The New York Times, adding, "The comedy was totally innocent."

Nikolas's protest comes after another former Nick star Jennette McCurdy, released a memoir that, in part, detailed her negative experiences while working on shows like iCarly and Sam & Cat. The now-retired actress also detailed a financial "parting gift" allegedly offered to her by the network — which she said she declined.

For Nikolas, revisiting the Nick studios brought back similar, unwanted memories.

"It's pretty triggering to be here at Nickelodeon today. I didn't even sleep last night," she continued. "But I think anyone is redeemable if they actually do the right things moving forward. But they haven't even given a comment, but I find that really awful because Jennette and all of us deserve an apology."