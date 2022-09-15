Entertainment TV Zoe Saldana Shares How Reese Witherspoon Recruited Her for 'Timeless' Italian Romance 'From Scratch' The actress tells PEOPLE how she signed on to play Amahle "Amy" Wheeler in Netflix's new series based on Tembi Locke's memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home By Brenton Blanchet Brenton Blanchet Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Breanne L. Heldman Breanne L. Heldman Instagram Twitter Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 06:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Zoe Saldana happened upon her latest project at a dinner with Reese Witherspoon. "Well, Reese Witherspoon not necessarily landed on my lap, but kind of," the actress, 44, tells PEOPLE of how she came to portraying Amahle "Amy" Wheeler in From Scratch, Netflix's adaptation of Tembi Locke's memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. "We were at dinner with our partners and some common friends," recalls Saldana. "And I guess she saw the dynamic between my husband [Marco] and I, and then called me up the next day or a week later to tell me that her company, they had read this book, and it was going to be a part of their club." Reese's Rosé! Reese Witherspoon Partners with SIMI Winery on New Wine Inspired by Her Book Club At the time, the New York Times best seller hadn't been released yet, but Witherspoon apparently felt Saldana would have a real interest in it. "I was a little nervous because you're scared to open up your heart to something that you know has an eminent ending," the actress admits, but she decided to take on the role anyway. Jessica Brooks/Netflix The story follows Saldana's character, who is an an American student studying abroad in Italy. She ends up meeting a Sicilian chef named Lino, who faces health struggles before their two families come together. "When I read it, obviously we all know how Tembi Locke and Saro's story ends," Saldana continues. "But their love, their friendship, their life, their journey, the story of their lives together, it's timeless. And that was deeply moving to me." The story also struck a personal cord for the Guardians of the Galaxy star, who married artist Marco Perego (now Saldana) in 2013. "I would laugh out loud to all the things that she, as a woman that is not Italian, marrying a very Italian man, went through," she says of reading the book. "It's an ongoing thing for me. It's a saga that never ends, that I love. I've learned to embrace a lot of it." Zoë Saldana and Husband Marco Perego Share Romantic Kiss at Venice Film Festival Attica Locke and Tembi Locke both serve as writers and creators of the eight-episode series featuring Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano. Saldana, who alongside Witherspoon pulled double duty as an executive producer describes From Scratch as "perfect and beautiful and blissful and exactly what I wanted." She does note, "It's not for the faint of heart when you marry somebody who comes with a big baggage of 4,000 years of history and art and philosophy. And great cuisine. It's a lot to handle in just one simple day." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. From Scratch premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.