Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are on the Hunt for Terrorists in First Look at 'Special Ops: Lioness'

The new Paramount+ series follows trainees under the Lioness program as they work to "bring down a terrorist organization from within"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 5, 2023 03:23 PM
Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Lioness season 1
Photo: Ramona Rosales/Paramount+

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are getting in the action.

In a First Look photo released Friday for their new Paramount+ show Special Ops: Lioness, the actresses are huddled together and apparently casing their surroundings, which include neutral stoned walls and columns — and perhaps something (or someone) off in the distance?

Both women are in inconspicuous monochrome ensembles, with Saldaña, 44, in a dark workman-like jacket over black jeans and Kidman, 55, in a dark power suit with a gray undershirt.

Saldaña — who's working double duty as series lead and executive producer for the series — stars as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program (a real life training program in the CIA) who is tasked with "training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives," according to a release.

Coming off her heart-wrenching international love story From Scratch, Saldaña told PEOPLE previously of Lioness: "I feel like this is going to be just as challenging, just as emotionally compromising, but in its own unique way."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Arturo Holmes/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mike Coppola/Getty

She will star alongside Laysla De Oliveira who plays a "rough-around-the-edges but passionate" Marine recruit in the Lioness Engagement Team, who will work to "bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Kidman — who is also an executive producer on the series — portrays Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance while mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, 85, as previously announced as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins in the series, which comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Round out the cast are series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier, with Michael Kelly in a recurring role.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Special Ops: Lioness does not yet have a premiere date.

Related Articles
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ Series Lioness
Morgan Freeman Joins Star-Studded Cast of New Paramount+ CIA Drama 'Lioness'
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman Set to Star in 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming CIA Drama 'Lioness'
Zoe Saldana as Diana Ross in Lady Sings the Blues photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
See Zoe Saldaña Recreate Famous Movies — From 'Pulp Fiction' to 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)
1883 Paramount+
A Guide to Every 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Spinoff Series, Including '1883', ''1923'', '6666'
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol': Everything to Know About The Weeknd's Controversial HBO Series
Bridgerton cast attend the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022 in London, England
The Cast of 'Bridgerton': Everything to Know
ONE TREE HILL
The Cast of 'One Tree Hill': Where Are They Now?
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Relationship Timeline
FREAKS AND GEEKS
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
THE RESIDENT
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Trudie Styler and Sting attend the Universal Music Group's 2018 After Party to celebrate the Grammy Awards presented by American Airlines and Citi at Spring Studios in New York City on January 28, 2018 in New York City
All About Trudie Styler, the Actress and Producer Married to Sting
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored with Icon Award at SCAD TVfest: 'I Wish I Brought My Daughter'
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Gangs of Lagos
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now