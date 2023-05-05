Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are on the Hunt for Terrorists in First Look at 'Special Ops: Lioness'

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are getting in the action.

In a First Look photo released Friday for their new Paramount+ show Special Ops: Lioness, the actresses are huddled together and apparently casing their surroundings, which include neutral stoned walls and columns — and perhaps something (or someone) off in the distance?

Both women are in inconspicuous monochrome ensembles, with Saldaña, 44, in a dark workman-like jacket over black jeans and Kidman, 55, in a dark power suit with a gray undershirt.

Saldaña — who's working double duty as series lead and executive producer for the series — stars as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program (a real life training program in the CIA) who is tasked with "training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives," according to a release.

Coming off her heart-wrenching international love story From Scratch, Saldaña told PEOPLE previously of Lioness: "I feel like this is going to be just as challenging, just as emotionally compromising, but in its own unique way."

She will star alongside Laysla De Oliveira who plays a "rough-around-the-edges but passionate" Marine recruit in the Lioness Engagement Team, who will work to "bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Kidman — who is also an executive producer on the series — portrays Kaitlyn Meade, a veteran CIA Senior Supervisor who struggles with her professional and personal life balance while mentoring someone who is eerily following in her same steps.

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, 85, as previously announced as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins in the series, which comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Round out the cast are series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier, with Michael Kelly in a recurring role.

Special Ops: Lioness does not yet have a premiere date.