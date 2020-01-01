Monterey Five! Zoë Kravitz Posts Photo of Big Little Lies Cast Sharing a Hug at Her Wedding

Image zoom From L to R: Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

You can take the girls out of Monterey, but you can’t take Monterey out of the girls!

Zoë Kravitz shared new photos from her June wedding with husband Karl Glusman on Tuesday — including one featuring the all-female ensemble of Big Little Lies.

Kravitz — who plays Bonnie Carlson on the show — posed in the middle of a black-and-white snapshot as Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern all embraced the bride in a sweet group hug.

“June 29th, 2019,” Kravitz, 31, captioned her post, which also included various other photos from the event and followed an initial post with even more images.

“The most special day,” commented Dern, 52, while other stars like Kravitz’s stepdad Jason Momoa and actress Marisa Tomei dropped celebratory emojis. Wrote her Kin costar Michael B. Jordan, “So happy for you guys!”

The wedding was held at the Paris home of the bride’s father Lenny Kravitz, where guests included Lenny, 55, Zoë’s mom Lisa Bonet and Bonet’s husband Momoa, 40. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also present.

Ahead of the nuptials, Kravtiz and Glusman, 31, held a rehearsal dinner that was “a tremendously joyous party,” according to Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lentz, who told PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities kicked into a higher gear after dinner.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel [Washington] in it, well … [it] was crazy and insane,” Lentz revealed at the time. “There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

Just one day after she tied the knot surrounded by her family and friends in Paris, Witherspoon, 43, shared a sweet photo with her costar to Instagram. In the shot, which was taken while the pair were filming the disco-party scene from BLL season 2, Witherspoon and Zoë snuggled up to each other in their colorful ensembles.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz (L) and Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon rocked a gold, sequined top with a matching hot pink sweatsuit, while Kravitz showed lots of leg in a pink skirt and an off-white macrame top. The actresses also sported matching hairstyles — teased with tons of hairspray, of course — and brightly colored makeup.

“Well … this pretty much says it all.😴I love you, Z💖,” Witherspoon captioned the shot, shared in conjunction with the BLL episode’s airing.

Kravitz first revealed her engagement during a 2018 cover-story interview with Rolling Stone in which she said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” The Batman actress explained when the reporter spotted her ring.