Zoë Kravitz Shares Romantic, Never-Before-Seen Photos from June Wedding

Zoë Kravitz ended 2019 by looking back at one of her milestone moments from the year.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress shared nearly 20 never-before-seen photos from her and husband Karl Glusman‘s June nuptials on Instagram.

The black and white shots, uploaded in two galleries, gave Zoë’s 5.2 million followers an insight into the special celebration — which was held on June 29, 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris, France.

For the big day, Zoë wore a vintage style, ankle-length white dress with a fitted bodice, scoop neckline and full skirt. She paired the look with white flats, a matching bowed headband and a bouquet of white flowers.

Glusman, 31, rocked a classic black and white tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

Among the sweet moments captured in the photos was Zoë and Glusman’s ceremony, staged on the staircase of the extraordinary three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion. Lenny was by his daughter’s side, as was Zoë’s mom — actress Lisa Bonet — Jason Mamoa, Bonet’s husband, and their kids, 12-year-old Lola Iolani and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

Images of Zoë and Glusman’s first kiss as husband and wife were also included in the post. There was also a shot of the newlyweds cutting one of their four wedding cakes, as well as a handful of photos of the couple posing with celebrity guests like Alicia Keys and Zoë’s Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

Many of those A-listers were on hand for Zoë and Glusman’s rehearsal dinner the day before.

PEOPLE had the exclusive look inside the star-studded bash, which was held at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris.

Putting her own spin on a bridal look, Zoë wore custom Danielle Frankel white bike shorts and a matching white bandeau, over which she wore a beaded net dress. Opting for a more traditional ensemble, Glusman opted for a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie, which he paired with brown dress shoes.

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner, Grégory Lentz, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

For the evening’s special menu, guests dined on lobster millefeuille, tuna tartare, Laperouse Vacherin — the house’s own version of France’s creamy dessert cheese — and got their choice between steamed sea bass with cannelloni and vegetables or poultry with girolle mushrooms.

To top off the evening, Lentz also surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Zoë & Karl.”

Zoë and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.

In the cover story of British Vogue last year, Zoë revealed she was not particularly looking for anything serious when she met Glusman.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

Back in July, Glusman celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

“I believe our stars were written before we met, ‘Karl + Zoë, ride or die into the sunset…’ ” he wrote.