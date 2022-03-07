Zoë Kravitz Says She Sometimes 'Felt a Little Uncomfortable' Filming Big Little Lies

"There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it is such a white area," Zoë Kravitz said

Zoë Kravitz is looking back on her time filming Big Little Lies.

In an interview with The Observer, the 33-year-old Batman star said she felt "a little uncomfortable" at times filming the HBO hit in the affluent California neighborhood of Monterey.

"There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it is such a white area," she told the publication before elaborating. "Just weird racist people in bars and things like that."

Kravitz said her Big Little Lies character Bonnie Howard Carlson was "originally written for a white person." She starred opposite Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep on the acclaimed drama, which aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Kravitz admitted that growing up with biracial heritage brought up challenges for her as well, sharing that she was "uncomfortable" with her "blackness" but now wants to "scream it from the rooftops."

The High Fidelity star then recalled what her own famous family members had endured in the industry because of their race. For Kravitz, the turning point was "realizing what it meant for my grandmother [Roxie Albertha Roker] to get a job on The Jeffersons, and be a Black woman on TV, and what it meant for her to be in a biracial relationship on television."

Added Kravitz, "And to hear stuff that my mother [Lisa Bonet] tells me about being a biracial girl in the 1970s, and being abused or being spit on, and what that felt like, you know?"

Though Kravitz's parents never had "the talk" with her about racism in Hollywood, she said they raised her to believe she is free to be herself.

"They never warned me or anything," she said. "I think they were more focused on trying to make sure I understood that despite the color of my skin I should be able to act or dress or do whatever it is I want to do."

Currently, Kravitz is starring in the dual role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the new Batman film. The iconic part has previously been played by big names including Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Eartha Kitt.

Kravitz recently told Elle that after working eight-hour days on set, she would go home and work out for three hours to get in tip-top shape.