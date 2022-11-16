Zoë Kravitz Says 'Big Little Lies' Is 'Unfortunately Done' After Director Jean-Marc Vallée's Death

"I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show," the actress said of Big Little Lies director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée

Published on November 16, 2022 01:46 PM

Big Little Lies will not return for a third season, according to Zoë Kravitz.

The 33-year-old actress opened up about the future of the HBO series following the death of the show's director and executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée in December 2021.

"We talked about doing a season 3 a lot," Kravitz said in a GQ video interview. "Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking."

She continued, "I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

Zoe Kravitz and Director Jean Marc Valee-

Kravitz's Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern previously gave fans hope that the show might return for another season.

"I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family, just very lucky," she told Entertainment Tonight last month. "I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

Zoe kravitz
HBO/ Everett

The show — which follows the deadly drama between a group of moms in Monterey, California — also stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. It was written by David E. Kelley and is based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

Vallée died of a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, in December 2021, PEOPLE previously confirmed. He was 58.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy," Vallée's producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement at the time. "Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me."

He added, "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Jean-Marc Vallee
Jean-Marc Vallee. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Following his death, the cast of Big Little Lies remembered the director on social media.

"My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," Witherspoon wrote.

Dern shared, "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

Kidman also shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered. He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Big Little Lies can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

