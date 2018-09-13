Why Zoe Kravitz Is Vocal About Racial Stereotyping in Hollywood: 'I’m Trying To Speak My Mind'

Zoë Kravitz is getting real about racism in the entertainment industry.

The Big Little Lies actress is interviewed by costar Reese Witherspoon for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s October issue. Kravitz opens up to Witherspoon about her childhood and famous family, how humor influences her coveted style, and the lack of representation in Hollywood.

“I’m not necessarily trying to point the finger at anyone,” Kravitz says about racial stereotyping in Hollywood. “I just want to make these writers, most of whom are probably white, aware of the things that affect me and likely affect other people as well.”

Camilla Akrans

She says scripts often only call out the ethnicity of non-white characters.

“I’m trying to speak my mind and shift things so Hollywood can be more conscious about things. My biggest pet peeve is when I read scripts that have character descriptions like ‘Stacy, 22, perky,’ then you get four pages in and see, ‘Sarah, 22, African-American,’ which makes it clear that everyone else is white,” she says.

Camilla Akrans

Camilla Akrans

Kravitz has spoken about the prejudices she’s faced in the film industry over the past few years. The actress, who is biracial, says she didn’t realize it was such a big deal that her grandmother, The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, was married to filmmaker Sy Kravitz, who was white, until she was older.

“It was brave of her to go there. I don’t think her intention was to shake things up,” she says. “It was actually her truth.”