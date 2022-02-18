Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Hosting Debuts in March
Zoë Kravitz and Oscar Isaac are brushing off their improv chops and preparing to go live.
Saturday Night Live announced Thursday that both actors will make their hosting debuts on the sketch comedy show next month, with Isaac, 42, leading the March 5 episode and Kravitz, 33, starring on March 12.
Rosalía is also making her debut on the show as the musical guest for Kravitz's episode.
Isaac's episode will feature Charli XCX as musical guest, after she first appeared on SNL in 2014. Charli, 29, was supposed to perform on the show in December, but her appearance was cancelled when the show was scaled back due to a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Kravitz stars in the new Steven Soderbergh-helmed HBO Max thriller Kimi, which premiered last week on the streamer. She's also promoting her turn as Catwoman (a.k.a. Selina Kyle) in The Batman, premiering March 4 in theaters.
Isaac's next onscreen appearance comes as the eponymous mercenary in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest series Moon Knight, debuting March 30 on Disney+.
Their SNL appearances will be preceded by John Mulaney, whose Feb. 26 episode will mark his induction into the show's prestigious Five-Timers Club. Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd also belong to the club of celebrities who have hosted the sketch comedy show five or more times.
Mulaney, 39, a former SNL writer, is returning to the show after he became a father back in November. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child together two months after Mulaney shared the news of their pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn, 41, later wrote, sharing the baby boy's first photo. Mulaney captioned his own post: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."