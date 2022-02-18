Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Hosting Debuts in March

Rosalía is also making her musical debut on Saturday Night Live, and Charli XCX will return to the show after her December appearance was cancelled due to the omicron surge

Zoë Kravitz and Oscar Isaac are brushing off their improv chops and preparing to go live.

Saturday Night Live announced Thursday that both actors will make their hosting debuts on the sketch comedy show next month, with Isaac, 42, leading the March 5 episode and Kravitz, 33, starring on March 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rosalía is also making her debut on the show as the musical guest for Kravitz's episode.

Isaac's episode will feature Charli XCX as musical guest, after she first appeared on SNL in 2014. Charli, 29, was supposed to perform on the show in December, but her appearance was cancelled when the show was scaled back due to a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Kravitz stars in the new Steven Soderbergh-helmed HBO Max thriller Kimi, which premiered last week on the streamer. She's also promoting her turn as Catwoman (a.k.a. Selina Kyle) in The Batman, premiering March 4 in theaters.

Isaac's next onscreen appearance comes as the eponymous mercenary in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest series Moon Knight, debuting March 30 on Disney+.

Mulaney, 39, a former SNL writer, is returning to the show after he became a father back in November. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child together two months after Mulaney shared the news of their pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Rejoins Instagram with New Account, Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan