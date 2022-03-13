Zoë Kravitz hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time this weekend, where she was joined by musical guest Rosalía

Zoë Kravitz's Saturday Night Live Monologue Crashed by Numerous Catwomen as She Makes Her Hosting Debut

Zoë Kravitz graced the Saturday Night Live stage for the very first time this weekend.

The Batman star, 33, made her hosting debut on SNL, where she joined the cast and crew in Studio 8H while promoting her latest role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves' new superhero movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During her opening monologue, Kravitz described what went into playing "the Catwoman" before cast member Kate McKinnon, dressed as "Catwoman from the '90s," appeared on stage in a costume reminiscent of the one Michelle Pfeiffer wore in 1992's Batman Returns.

As McKinnon's Catwoman retrieved a "cat signal," the two ladies were then joined onstage by Ego Nwodim, who was portraying Eartha Kitt's version of Catwoman from the 1960s Batman television series.

Zoë Kravitz's Monologue Crashed by Numerous Catwomen as She Makes Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Credit: Saturday Night Live/Youtube

As Kravitz asked for the cat signal to be turned off before it summoned more Catwomen, Aidy Bryant then appeared within the audience with a live cat and detailed feline ensemble, describing herself as "more of a cat lady."

Chris Redd also appeared as Katt Williams during the monologue, who, despite not being a Catwoman, described himself as being, "a lover of women, meow!"

During her SNL hosting gig, Kravitz starred in an array of sketches, including one where she served as a Maid of Honor, and another spoofing Disney's Princess & The Frog.

Other moments on the show included an Amazon Go ad, as well as a game show focused on forming words.

Kravitz was joined by Rosalía, who performed two songs for the live audience. During her performance, Rosalía, 28, sang her tracks "Chicken Teriyaki" and "La Fama."

The Spanish pop sensation appeared on SNL ahead of the release of her new album MOTOMAMI, which drops March 18.

Ahead of her turn on SNL, Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight that she had always wanted to be on the famous NBC sketch comedy series.

"It's just been a dream of mine for a very long time. I'm a huge fan of the show. I'm totally geeked. I'm totally scared," she admitted.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kravitz added, "I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I'm looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that."