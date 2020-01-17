Zoë Kravitz Takes on John Cusack's Iconic Role in Trailer for Hulu's High Fidelity Series

Ever considered hitting up an ex years later to find out what wrong? What about five exes?

That’s what Zoë Kravitz, as protagonist Rob, sets out to do in the trailer for Hulu’s High Fidelity, a gender-flipped adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature film starring John Cusack and Jack Black.

“Okay, so,” she begins. “Here’s how not to plan a career. One, split up with boyfriend. Two, ditch college. Three, go to work in struggling record shop. Four, become owner of said record shop and stay for rest of life and five — well, there is no five.”

“What’s wrong with me?” she bemoans. “Why am I doomed to be left? Why am I doomed to be rejected? So I’m going to ask them: my desert island, all-time, top five most memorable heartbreaks.”

While Kravitz’s Rob clearly has much in common with Cusack’s version of the character, there are some differences: for one, as evidenced in the trailer, she’s had both male and female partners.

Speaking at Hulu’s Television Critics Association presentation on Friday, executive producer Veronica West said the main things they wanted to keep from both the book and the movie “were the core conflict of the central character who at once is the hopeful romantic, and the same time a total cynic,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“That seems really universal even though they’re classically male characteristics,” she said. “So the core characteristics, the DNA of the source material with the top five lists and the obsession of music and stuff like that, those are the things that really define the link to the other properties. But the story of the show is new and different. We don’t want it to be predictable. We don’t want people to watch the show and know exactly what’s going to happen. It’s not the love story between just two people.”

Added Kravitz, “The hope is that if we do more seasons we have more to draw from. We don’t want to, excuse my French, blow our load.”

High Fidelity premieres Feb. 14 — yup, that’s Valentine’s Day — on Hulu.