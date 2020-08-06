Zoë Kravitz Reacts to High Fidelity Being Canceled by Hulu After One Season: 'Breakups Suck'

Zoë Kravitz's hit Hulu series, High Fidelity, has been canceled after one season.

According to Deadline and Variety, who were first to report the news, the cast and crew of the critically acclaimed series was notified on Wednesday that they would not be returning for a sophomore season.

The 10-episode series — which starred Kravitz, 31, as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed owner of a record store — was a gender-flipped adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature film starring John Cusack and Jack Black.

Following news of the cancellation, Kravitz — who also served as an executive producer on the show — thanked her castmates on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos from their time on the series.

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," the actress wrote. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i'm in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck."

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also starred in the series.

Ahead of High Fidelity's premiere in February, executive producer Veronica West said during Hulu’s Television Critics Association presentation that the main things they wanted to keep from both the book and the movie “were the core conflict of the central character."

“That seems really universal even though they’re classically male characteristics,” she said. “So the core characteristics, the DNA of the source material with the top five lists and the obsession of music and stuff like that, those are the things that really define the link to the other properties. But the story of the show is new and different. We don’t want it to be predictable. We don’t want people to watch the show and know exactly what’s going to happen. It’s not the love story between just two people.”