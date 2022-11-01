Ziwe Wages 'Diversity War' and Grills Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in New Season 2 Trailer

Blake Griffin, Wayne Brady, SNL star Michael Che and Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster are among the star-studded lineup of guests for season 2, returning to Showtime on Nov. 18

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 08:21 PM

Ziwe is welcoming new guests — and even more questions — in the new season of her self-titled talk show.

On Monday, Showtime released a trailer for the second season of ZIWE, featuring guests that include Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.

In the trailer, Ziwe, 30, proudly proclaims, "Let the pageantry begin" and declares that she's "ready to go to diversity war" before the clip gives a look into the lineup of interviews.

In one scene, Ziwe asks Barrymore, "Where do you stand on the Emancipation Proclamation?" Barrymore, visually confused, answers, "I am for freedom. Is that the right answer?" Ziwe then tells Barrymore, "You tell me Drew."

The trailer then cuts to a scene with Riley, 36, and Ziwe asks the actress if the Supreme Court or the cast of Glee is more diverse.

The video also has another memorable moment when Fox, 32, is in the hot seat and Ziwe asks, "As an Italian American, would you consider yourself a person of color?" Fox responds by telling the host, "No, definitely not," before adding "Although..." as the clip cuts off.

Griffin, 33, is put into question in another scene and is asked about how often he compares himself to "the most powerful Black women in America." He jokes, "More than you would think."

Drew Barrymore, Ziwe, Julia Fox
From left: Drew Barrymore, Ziwe, Julia Fox. getty (3)

Ziwe previously opened up about her approach to conversations about race in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.

"I would find myself in conversation with white peers, and they'd ask me, 'Are you baiting me?' No, I'm not baiting you," she said. "You were just talking about race, and I'm following up about what I would consider really, really problematic answers. People have always felt uncomfortable talking about race, myself included, and I just want to take that discomfort away."

She continued, "The show is my chance to confront all the conversations I had in my youth as a middle schooler and a high schooler and as a young adult where I didn't have the vocabulary to say, 'Hey, what you're saying to me is really racist.' This is me reliving those traumatic experiences that forever shaped my worldview of class and gender and race and institutions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season two of ZIWE will be available to stream on Showtime beginning Nov. 18.

Related Articles
Ziwe Fumudoh
Comedian Ziwe to Star in and Produce Showtime Variety Series: 'Beyond Excited'
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
The Biggest Revelations from Matthew Perry's Memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021
What Is Pickleball? Here's Everything to Know About the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Girls5Eva, Busy Philipps
'Girls5Eva' Season 2 Trailer: The Quest to Be a Two-Hit Wonder Begins in Peacock Comedy's Return
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Casey Wilson and Penn Badgley
Casey Wilson Reveals Bruises After Jumping Over Desk During Surprise Show Visit from Penn Badgley
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More