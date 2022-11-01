Ziwe Wages 'Diversity War' and Grills Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in New Season 2 Trailer

Ziwe is welcoming new guests — and even more questions — in the new season of her self-titled talk show.

On Monday, Showtime released a trailer for the second season of ZIWE, featuring guests that include Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.

In the trailer, Ziwe, 30, proudly proclaims, "Let the pageantry begin" and declares that she's "ready to go to diversity war" before the clip gives a look into the lineup of interviews.

In one scene, Ziwe asks Barrymore, "Where do you stand on the Emancipation Proclamation?" Barrymore, visually confused, answers, "I am for freedom. Is that the right answer?" Ziwe then tells Barrymore, "You tell me Drew."

The trailer then cuts to a scene with Riley, 36, and Ziwe asks the actress if the Supreme Court or the cast of Glee is more diverse.

The video also has another memorable moment when Fox, 32, is in the hot seat and Ziwe asks, "As an Italian American, would you consider yourself a person of color?" Fox responds by telling the host, "No, definitely not," before adding "Although..." as the clip cuts off.

Griffin, 33, is put into question in another scene and is asked about how often he compares himself to "the most powerful Black women in America." He jokes, "More than you would think."

From left: Drew Barrymore, Ziwe, Julia Fox. getty (3)

Ziwe previously opened up about her approach to conversations about race in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair.

"I would find myself in conversation with white peers, and they'd ask me, 'Are you baiting me?' No, I'm not baiting you," she said. "You were just talking about race, and I'm following up about what I would consider really, really problematic answers. People have always felt uncomfortable talking about race, myself included, and I just want to take that discomfort away."

She continued, "The show is my chance to confront all the conversations I had in my youth as a middle schooler and a high schooler and as a young adult where I didn't have the vocabulary to say, 'Hey, what you're saying to me is really racist.' This is me reliving those traumatic experiences that forever shaped my worldview of class and gender and race and institutions."

Season two of ZIWE will be available to stream on Showtime beginning Nov. 18.