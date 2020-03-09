Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Spotted Shopping Together at Local Flea Market

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are continuing to spend quality time together.

The Euphoria costars were photographed Sunday at a local flea market, both bringing along polaroid cameras to capture shots from their afternoon activity.

Zendaya, 23, wore a black shirt, blue beanie and blue jeans with her camera wrapped around her neck, while Elordi, 22, held onto his own camera and wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and a blue hat.

Rumors have spread that Zendaya and Elordi are a couple since they vacationed together in Greece last summer.

Last month, the duo were photographed in the Soho neighborhood of New York City, with Elordi giving the Spider-Man star a sweet smooch on the side of her head.

Image zoom Snorlax/MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

RELATED: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Cuddle During Date Night at Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen: Source

Several days later, they headed to Broadway to see the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. A source on the scene said the costars were equally affectionate inside the Music Box Theater, “cuddling up in their seats” while they watched the show.

In late January, both actors attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner at the Skylight Modern in New York City. The pair were snapped there smiling and chatting, with Elordi putting his hand on Zendaya’s shoulder.

Despite their public showings, the pair have yet to confirm a romance. At the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner, Zendaya — while presenting Elordi with the “Rising Star” award — called him her “best friend,” E! News reported.

Image zoom Zendaya and Jacob FilmMagic

RELATED: Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Says Zendaya Is Like His Sister: ‘She’s Super Dope to Work with’

Elordi said in December that the costars are nothing more than close pals.

“She’s like my sister,” Elordi told GQ Australia at the time. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

“But we’re all really close,” he added of the Euphoria cast. “There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”