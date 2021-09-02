Zendaya Spends Her 25th Birthday Filming Euphoria with 'Lil One' Storm Reid

Zendaya may be celebrating another year of life, but the grind never stops.

On Wednesday, the actress rang in her 25th birthday at work while on the set of Euphoria. The HBO Max drama is back filming after production was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zendaya, who stars in the series at Rue, documented a brief moment on set while lying in bed with Storm Reid, who portrays her younger sister Gia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Bday shooting with this lil one...I think she's out forreal @stormreid," Zendaya wrote on her Instagram Story as the clip showed Reid, 18, resting next to her with her eyes closed.

The former Disney star also shared a selfie posing with Reid as she slept beside her on set, writing, "It's the method acting for me," as she held up a peace sign.

Zendaya; Storm Reid Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Zendaya; Storm Reid Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Though only portraying sisters on screen, Zendaya and Reid have both expressed their close relationship with each other in real life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in 2019, Reid spoke to PEOPLE Now about her experience learning from Zendaya and becoming "real" sisters with the actress after the show. "Just to be able to have her in my corner to get advice from her when I need it and just have her as like another big sister is something that means the world to me," she said.

Reid also expressed her adoration for Zendaya with a sweet birthday tribute. "As real as it can get. If they say we ain't sisters at this point, they're hating, lmao. Thank you for all that you are for yourself, me and so many others — happy birthday big sis. I love you an alarming amount. @Zendaya," Reid expressed on Instagram.

Zendaya; Storm Reid Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, follows Rue (Zendaya) as she returns to high school just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.

In addition to Reid, Schafer, and Zendaya, the show also stars Maude Apatow (Girls), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth).

Zendaya in Euphoria Zendaya in Euphoria | Credit: HBO

Zendaya, who won her first Emmy last year for her performance as Rue, last opened up about the show's second season in August.

"I do miss Rue," she told InStyle at the time. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me."

"There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer," she continued, noting the challenges of filming amid the pandemic.