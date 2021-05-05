Zendaya Shares Set Photos from Euphoria as Season 2 Begins Production: 'Missed It'

Euphoria fans rejoice!

Zendaya is back on set filming the second season of the HBO Max drama series, after production was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24-year-old actress documented her return to the show on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"Missed this kid," she wrote atop of a photo of costar Angus Cloud, before sharing another shot of some crew members with the caption, "and these kids."

"Just being back in here in general… missed it," she wrote on the final slide, tagging the show.

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, follows Rue (Zendaya) as she returns to high school just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.

In addition to Schafer and Zendaya, the show also stars Maude Apatow (Girls), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth).

Zendaya, who won her first Emmy last year for her performance as Rue, last opened up about the show's second season in August.

"I do miss Rue," she told InStyle at the time. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me."

"There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer," she continued, noting the challenges of filming amid the pandemic.