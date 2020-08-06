"We need to wait until it's safer," Zendaya says of filming season 2 of the HBO series

Zendaya Gives Update on 'Beautiful' Season 2 of Euphoria as COVID-19 Delays TV Production

Good news, Euphoria fans! Zendaya says season 2 of the beloved HBO drama has already been "written."

The actress, who plays recovering addict Rue Bennett on the series, opened up about the show's future amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I do miss Rue," Zendaya told InStyle in her September cover story. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me."

"There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer," Zendaya explained to the magazine.

Last month, Zendaya scored her first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The honor that left her "honestly speechless," she said.

After learning of her nomination, the 23-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her appreciation for the show and her fellow castmates.

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," the actress wrote alongside a photo taken while shooting the series. "I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."

She continued, "I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you."

"We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!" Zendaya said.

Along with Zendaya's nomination, the HBO series earned nods for outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding contemporary makeup, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding original music and lyrics, and outstanding music supervision.

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, follows Rue as she returns to high school just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially one with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.