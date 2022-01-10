Season 2 of Euphoria premiered Sunday on HBO after it was delayed by the COVID pandemic

Zendaya Says Euphoria Is for 'Mature Audiences' Ahead of Season 2 Premiere: It's 'Deeply Emotional'

Zendaya issued a reminder for Euphoria fans hours ahead of the HBO series' long-awaited season 2 premiere.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 25-year-old actress warned that the show deals with sensitive subject matter and should be watched with caution.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch."

Zendaya continued, "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

The HBO series, which first aired in 2019, stars Zendaya as Rue — a high schooler who struggles with her sobriety while also experiencing ups and downs in her romantic relationships.

Its second season premiered Sunday night after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the offseason, Zendaya won a primetime Emmy for her performance, becoming the youngest person to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

Euphoria additionally features Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Nika King and Algee Smith.

Previously teasing the show's sophomore run, series creator Sam Levinson hinted at the darker storylines to come.

"It's such a brutal season," Levinson, 36, told Vogue U.K. in its October 2021 issue. "And what I love the most about Z is she's able to go to those dark places and then as soon as I call cut, she's hanging out behind the monitor, eating Cheesecake Factory and cracking jokes."

"She's also family. We just shoot the s--- all day. We talk about the show, the characters, life, movies, politics. She's one of the most grounded human beings I know," he added of Zendaya.