"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of," Zendaya said of resuming production of Euphoria amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Zendaya Says Bonus Euphoria Episode May Be in Works Ahead of Season 2 to 'Give People Something'

The wait for more Euphoria may soon be over — at least for a little while!

Zendaya, who plays recovering addict Rue Bennett on the Emmy-nominated series, announced on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that producers may release a bonus episode of the show — to hold fans over until production can resume on season 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," Zendaya told guest host Ben Platt of filming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode," Zendaya, 23, revealed. "I don't know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

Before everything was put on hold due to the global health crisis, Zendaya explained to Platt: "We were headed into season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down."

"Literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting," Zendaya explained.

Zendaya previously opened up about Euphoria's future to InStyle in her September cover story.

"I do miss Rue," Zendaya told the magazine. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me."

"There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer," Zendaya explained.

Last month, Zendaya scored her first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. The honor left her "honestly speechless," she said.

After learning of her nomination, the actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her appreciation for the show and her fellow castmates.

Image zoom Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," she wrote alongside a photo taken while shooting the series. "I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."

Along with Zendaya's nomination, the HBO series earned nominations for outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding contemporary makeup, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding original music and lyrics, and outstanding music supervision.

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, follows Rue as she returns to high school just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially one with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.

While an official return date for Euphoria remains up in the air, Zendaya filmed a movie amid the pandemic with John David Washington. Zendaya announced the project in July, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and Washington with the caption Malcolm & Marie.

According to a report from Deadline, Zendaya and Washington secretly filmed the project between June 17 and July 2 at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious ranch in California. All filming was reportedly done with various acting and directing guilds' guidelines and coronavirus safety protocols in place.

While the flick's plot continues to remain under wraps, Deadline reported that the movie has some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story.

Of the project, Zendaya told Platt: "It was fun because I was my hair, I was my makeup, I was my wardrobe."