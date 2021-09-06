"I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this,'" Zendaya said

Zendaya Says She Refused to Have Her First Kiss on Camera While Filming Shake It Up

There are certain special moments Zendaya would prefer to keep private.

Speaking to British Vogue for its October 2021 cover issue, Zendaya revealed that she refused to have her first-ever kiss while filming the Disney Channel show Shake It Up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, 'I'm not gonna do this. I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet so I don't want the kiss to be on camera,'" the Euphoria star, 25, said.

Though Zendaya didn't identify who she meant to kiss, her character Rocky Blue shared a handful of cheek-kisses throughout Shake It Up.

SHAKE IT UP Shake It Up | Credit: Bruce Birmelin / Disney Channel via Getty Images

Her character first kissed Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen) on the cheek in the season 2 episode "Surprise It Up." The following season, Rocky and her eventual love interest Logan Hunter (Leo Howard) accidentally kissed each other on the cheek while dancing together.

Zendaya starred on Disney Channel's Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne from 2010 to 2013, later headlining K.C. Undercover from 2015 to 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2021 Credit: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock

She also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Frenemies as well as guest-starred on A.N.T. Farm and Good Luck Charlie.

Zendaya previously opened up about how "grateful" she is for her Disney roots, saying she "learned so much from that experience."