Zendaya Reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance with 'Lip Sync Battle' Callback

Rihanna's showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance sparked excitement from all sorts of fans — including fellow A-lister Zendaya.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles, the "Only Girl in the World" singer's mid-game set had something for everyone: hits aplenty, a clever Fenty Beauty product placement and a sly reveal that Rihanna is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

One thing that was noticeably absent from Rihanna's performance, though, was a single all-star guest. In the hours before the multi-hyphenate billionaire businesswoman ultimately took the stage solo, fans harbored hope that she'd bring along some friends and famous fans — including Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland.

The actor, 26, previously put on an unforgettable performance of Rihanna's 2007 hit "Umbrella" in a 2017 episode of Lip Sync Battle — which was coincidentally a face-off against his Spider-Man costar. Holland was so committed to the performance that the Emmy-winning Euphoria star, also 26, grabbed her face and fell to the ground in amazement.

So it's no surprise fans wanted to manifest a Rihanna/Holland collab on the field on Sunday night.

"I was hoping for a Tom Holland appearance during Umbrella," one fan tweeted as another user wrote, "Ok so I wasn't the only one that thought Rihanna should have brought out Tom Holland during the song umbrella."

"If there's anything she needs to be called out on it's not having Tom Holland cameo in Umbrella," a third person added.

Though fans' wish didn't come true, Zendaya herself couldn't help nodding to the request on her Instagram Story. After sharing a photo of the Savage x Fenty designer's halftime performance, she uploading a photo of her own face in complete shock during Holland's Lip Sync Battle homage.

Zendaya has gushed about Rihanna before. Speaking to Glamour in 2017, the actress opened up about how the "Work" artist has inspired her fashion style.

"A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion. What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness," she previously said. "It's almost a sense of, pardon my language, 'I don't give a f---.' When she wears a dress, it's for herself, and you can see that. There's something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I'm the only one that should matter."

And the love between the two stars is mutual. Rihanna previously called Zendaya a "brown goddess" while raving about the former Disney starlet's 2017 Met Gala look. Responding to the compliment, Zendaya commented on the post: "Thank you, thank you, thank you a million times over, I appreciate you so much."