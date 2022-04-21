Zendaya Says She 'Can't Confirm or Deny' Whether Tom Holland Was an Extra in Euphoria

Tom Holland has declared interest in appearing on Zendaya's hit HBO series, Euphoria — but the actress is playing coy about it.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 25-year-old Dune star was asked whether there was any truth to the rumor that Holland made a secret cameo on the acclaimed drama. Jokingly, she replied: "Could be."

"Could be true. Can't confirm or deny," added Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her performance as teen addict Rue. "The world may never know."

Since its 2019 premiere, Euphoria has garnered a lot of famous fans, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Britney Spears and Megan Fox. Holland, 25, is also among the show's growing celebrity fanbase.

The Uncharted star first expressed his desire to appear on Euphoria last December in a joint interview with Zendaya. At the time, he told IMDb: "Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time."

"It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," he continued. "I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season."

Zendaya then joked that they "should've tried" to make Holland's cameo an "easter egg" for fans to find. "OK, let me talk to some people. HBO! Let's get them on the phone," she quipped.

Once episodes from the second season began rolling out earlier this year, some fans began to speculate that Holland secretly appeared as an audience member who was watching Lexi (Maude Apatow)'s school play. But Holland has played coy about the possibility.

"I would be in Euphoria. I think I would be a really good Maddy," he joked to Buzzfeed, referencing Alexa Demie's character. "I'm a big Euphoria fan. I love the show and I love season 2. I visited a lot while they were shooting it and I really, really enjoyed it."

Added Holland, "I would love to guest star or just be an extra in it. Or maybe I am and you just don't know."

Although Holland's Euphoria dreams are uncertain, Zendaya has revealed the ways in which he's supported her throughout the making of the show's toughest scenes.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you because you need that," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."

