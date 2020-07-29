Zendaya was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria

Zendaya Says She Is 'Honestly Speechless' After Scoring First Emmy Nomination for Euphoria

Zendaya is still wrapping her head around receiving her first Emmy nomination.

On Tuesday, the actress was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in HBO's Euphoria, an honor that she said has left her "honestly speechless."

After learning of her nomination, the 23-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her appreciation for the show and her fellow castmates.

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," the actress wrote alongside a photo taken while shooting the series. "I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."

She continued, "I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you."

"We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!" Zendaya said.

Along with Zendaya's nomination, the HBO series earned nods for outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding contemporary makeup, outstanding music composition for a series, outstanding original music and lyrics, and outstanding music supervision.

The actress' post quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from other celebrities, including some who were also involved with the making of Euphoria.

"Congrats lovely lady! So so exciting 💖," wrote Lily Collins, while Karlie Kloss added, "So well deserved!! Congrats ♥️🌟👏."

Gigi Hadid commented, "Well deserved ⚡️⚡️⚡️✨‼️" while Mariah Carey left a string of heart emojis.

Hunter Schafer, who stars as Rue's close friend Jules on the series, replied, "💜💜😭."

Labrinth, who earned an Emmy nomination for scoring the HBO series, also wished Zendaya "Congrats" on her post.

Euphoria, which premiered with eight episodes in June 2019, stars the actress as Rue, a high school student just out of rehab. While in recovery, Rue navigates her friendships and relationships — especially one with Jules.

One month after its debut, HBO announced that the show would be renewed for a second season.