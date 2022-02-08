Zendaya Defends Euphoria amid D.A.R.E. Criticism: 'Our Show Is in No Way a Moral Tale'

Zendaya said she hopes Euphoria can "help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain"

Zendaya is responding to criticism of Euphoria's portrayal of drugs and addiction after the popular HBO series came under fire by Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.).

In a statement shared with NBC, D.A.R.E. recently claimed that Euphoria glorifies "drug use, addiction, anonymous sex [and] violence." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published Sunday, Zendaya, 25, who plays Rue Bennett, a high school student struggling with drug addiction, defended the HBO show.

"Rather than further each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO's television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today's world," D.A.R.E. said in part. The statement came shortly after the series' second season premiered on HBO on Jan. 9.

Responding, Zendaya stressed that Euphoria is a fictional story and can hopefully serve as a light in the darkness for anyone struggling with addiction.

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain," she told EW. "And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

The actress — who is also an executive producer on Euphoria — further argued that her character shows that there is hope for recovery.

"It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her," she said of Rue. "Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing."

A popular drug education program in schools across the country, D.A.R.E. has worked with thousands of students in grades kindergarten through 12 since it was founded in 1983. In its statement to NBC, the organization continued, "It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as 'groundbreaking,' rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges."

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been adamant that her show is for "mature audiences" and has acknowledged that the series contains content that can be difficult to watch. In a statement released ahead of the Euphoria season 2 premiere, the Emmy winner told followers to only watch if they felt "comfortable" with the material.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch."

She added, "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

New episodes of Euphoria air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.