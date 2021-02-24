Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About the Quality She Likes Most in a Man

The actress made the clarification during an interview for Vanity Fair's annual "Hollywood Issue" while explaining that she looks for "kindness" in "a person"

Zendaya is answering questions how she wants to.

Gracing the cover of Vanity Fair's star-studded annual "Hollywood Issue," the 24-year-old Emmy winner fielded 35 interview questions as part of the magazine's video series, The Proust Questionnaire.

For question 12, the Euphoria star was asked, "What is the quality you like most in a man?"

But Zendaya quickly rephrased the question so that it was no longer gender-specific to men only. "I most like in a person, how about that?" she responded.

The actress then went on to give a lengthy and authentic answer to the personal inquiry.

"It's such a big question," she said. "What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it and it's special."

Image zoom Zendaya | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

For the following question, Zendaya was asked by the publication, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?"

But the Malcolm & Marie star didn't have another revealing response to share, saying, "Well, I guess that's the same answer."

Later in the interview, Zendaya also fielded questions about where she'd most like to live (in nature), her biggest achievement in life thus far (making a positive impact on others with her work), and her biggest regret — revealing that she has no regrets.

The star also gushed about living her dream and her job as an actress in response to several questions, including when she was asked, "What or who is the greatest love of your life?" and "When and where were you happiest?"