The first of the two episodes, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," will premiere on Dec. 6

Zendaya Reveals Euphoria Will Return for 2 New Episodes Ahead of Season 2: 'We Really Missed Them'

The wait for more Euphoria is nearly over!

On Monday, Zendaya — hot off her Emmy win for playing Rue on the HBO drama series — announced on social media that a pair of special episodes will bridge the gap between season 1 and the eventual sophomore season. The first of the two episodes will premiere Sunday, Dec. 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo," Zendaya, 24, wrote on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of an eyeball with her face visible in the reflection.

According to a press release, the first episode — titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" — picks up in the aftermath of Rue being left behind by Jules (Hunter Schafer) on the train, following Zendaya's teenaged recovering addict as she celebrates Christmas. Colman Domingo co-stars in the episode, which was produced under pandemic health guidelines.

The title and date of the second episode have not yet been revealed.

Zendaya previously teased the idea of standalone episodes airing prior to a full follow-up season, which was delayed due to the pandemic. Back in August, she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that producers were exploring how to hold fans over until production can resume.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," Zendaya told guest host Ben Platt at the time.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode," she added. "I don't know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

Last month, Zendaya made history when she won outstanding leading actress in a drama series for Euphoria at the 2020 Emmys.

"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she said during her acceptance speech. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Reveals Why She's Afraid to Do Interviews on Camera: 'My Face Freezes!'

Zendaya and creator Levinson, 35, also collaborated on another project during the pandemic lockdown: a secret movie project, also starring John David Washington. Titled Malcolm & Marie, the movie was shot over the summer and will be available to stream soon on Netflix.

"I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times," Levinson said in a press release. "We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”