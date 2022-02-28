Zendaya Calls Euphoria Season 2 Finale 'Beautiful': 'There Has to Be Some Hope'

There may be something better in Rue's future.

The second season of Euphoria concluded with Zendaya's character — and those surrounding her — having a tumultuous journey. But the actress, whose character struggled with addiction and evaded rehab this season, said the show's finale landed in a positive place. However, other storylines were not as one character died.

For Zendaya, portraying her character's rock bottom moment was harsh. "It was painful for everyone involved with making it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, 'We can't leave her here. This can't be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain,' " Zendaya, 25, told Entertainment Tonight

From her mid-season breakdown, Rue's storyline did gain a little bit more hope — at least enough for viewers to think she may have the potential to pick herself back up. "I think that's what we need. I think that's what the world needs," she added. "So, if you can hold onto that, if you can bear with her through those painful moments, if you can still root for her, then maybe there is some hope at the end."

Zendaya wasn't the only Euphoria cast member to feel deeply for their character as the second season ended. On the show, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow play sisters, Cassie and Lexi, and changes in their onscreen relationship were much more prevalent in season 2.

"Their dynamic is a lot more complicated than you would expect," Apatow said of the siblings. Sweeney responded: "I was actually sad to see how complicated it became as the season went on."

Family drama continued in Nate's (Jacob Elordi) storyline when he finds his father living in a warehouse after a giant family fallout. "I think that his biggest regret is that he failed miserably with his son," Eric Dane, who plays Nate's father Cal, said. "I do think Cal's going to get the opportunity to become a better parent. And I think that's what Nate wants. He wants a father."