The first of the two episodes will premiere Sunday, Dec. 6

Zendaya Announces Rue Is Focus of First of 2 New Euphoria Episodes Coming in December

Zendaya is preparing Euphoria fans for the upcoming new episodes!

On Wednesday, the actress offered a tease of the drama that's likely to underpin two upcoming episodes on Twitter. Zendaya, who won an Emmy in September for her portrayal of troubled teen Rue, posted images from the show — giving fans a glimpse of what to expect come December.

The first image features a photo of Rue laying on a bed and wearing a red hoodie, along with the caption, "Part 1: Rue." The second shows Rue and Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) on a bed next to one another, in what looked to be a slumber party setting.

In October, Zendaya announced on social media that a pair of special episodes would bridge the gap between seasons 1 and 2, which was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first of the two episodes will premiere Sunday, Dec. 6.

"We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo," the 24-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, where she shared a close-up photo of an eyeball in which Rue's face was reflected.

Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode is titled "Trouble Don't Last Always." According to a press release, it will pick up where season 1 left off, when Rue, a recovering addict, was left by Jules at a train station and wound up relapsing.

The episode will follow Rue as she celebrates Christmas and will also star actor Colman Domingo, who appeared in season 1.

Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Zendaya brought up the idea of standalone episodes that could air mid-COVID during an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode," she told guest host Ben Platt. "I don't know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

In September, the actress made history as the youngest person to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, which she accepted remotely for her performance in Euphoria.

"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said while accepting the award. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."