Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Cuddle During Date Night at Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen: Source

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s New York City adventure continued on Wednesday night, with the Euphoria costars heading to Broadway to see the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

A source on the scene said the pair, who were photographed kissing in the Big Apple on Monday, were equally affectionate inside the Music Box Theatre, “cuddling up in their seats” while they watched the show.

“They were exchanging whispers and glances for sure,” the insider added. “They seemed very relaxed around each other and had an ease about them. It looked very romantic.”

Dear Evan Hansen, which currently stars Dancing with the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, features music from the award-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. They’re the duo behind the tunes in the 2017 movie musical The Greatest Showman, in which Zendaya starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron.

The 23-year-old actress is such a fan of Dear Evan Hansen, she’s been to see it five times.

Afterward on Wednesday, she and Elordi went backstage to the show’s Blue Room, posing with cast members (and Queer Eye star Tan France, also back for a return visit to the show).

Another source tells PEOPLE that there, Zendaya and Elordi, 22, declined to pose in photos together but did join the cast for a group shot.

“They gushed about the musical and each other,” the source says. “She did not intro him as her boyfriend, but it was very obvious that they were together. They were trying not to hold hands and stuff and give away that they were a couple since there were a lots of people around.”

Rumors have spread that Zendaya and Elordi are a couple since they reportedly vacationed together in Greece last summer.

The duo were photographed on Monday in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Monday, with Elordi giving the Spider-Man star a sweet smooch on the side of her head.

A week prior, both actors attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner at the Skylight Modern in New York City. The pair were snapped there smiling and chatting, with Elordi putting his hand on Zendaya’s shoulder.

Still, the the pair have yet to confirm a romance. As the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner, Zendaya — while presenting Elordi with the “Rising Star” award — called him her “best friend,” E! News reported.

Elordi said in December that the costars are nothing more than close pals.

“She’s like my sister,” Elordi told GQ Australia at the time. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

“But we’re all really close,” he added of the Euphoria cast. “There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Since opening on Broadway on Dec. 4, 2016, the Stacey Mindich-produced show has become a sold-out smash, its message of teenage isolation and the importance of inclusiveness resonating with audiences of all ages.

The show won six Tonys and the Grammy for best musical theater album. A novel and a 20-track deluxe edition cast recording were later released, with Katy Perry singing a cover of the show’s signature song, “Waving Through a Window.”

The musical is also currently out on a national tour and has opened two international productions, one in Toronto and the other in London’s West End.