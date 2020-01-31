Zendaya and Euphoria Costar Jacob Elordi Photographed Together at NYC Event

Zendaya and Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi have left the suburban streets and are spending some time in the big city.

On Thursday the former Disney star, 23, was spotted at the Skylight Modern in New York City along with her fellow Euphoria cast member, where the two were among attendees at the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner. The event honored entertainers from Australia, where 22-year-old Elordi hails from.

Proceeds from the event also benefited the Australian Red Cross for the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund.

For the night out, Zendaya wore a flowing cut-out dress, while Elordi opted for an all-black suit that he accessorized with a hand full of rings. The pair were pictured chatting together, Elordi at one point placing his hand on the Spider-Man actress’ shoulder.

Elordi — who was previously romantically linked to his Kissing Booth costar Joey King — squashed any dating rumors back in December, saying Zendaya is more like family.

“She’s like my sister,” Elordi told the GQ Australia at the time.

The actor continued to gush about Zendaya in the interview, also adding that the entire cast of the hit HBO drama became close while making the first season.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with,” he said. “She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

He added: “But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Elordi and King, 20, dated for over a year before they split in 2018, but when it came time to film the upcoming sequel to their Netflix high school rom-com, it wasn’t too awkward between takes for the costars.

“It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor,” King said on the podcast Mood with Lauren Elizabeth in October. “I grew as a person on this.”

Back in 2017, Zendaya offered her followers dating advice in a video series, telling fans to “follow your gut” in terms of feeling sparks with potential significant others.

“I’m so anti being in a committed relationship when you’re young and people are learning and growing, because when people are young they make bad decisions sometimes because they don’t know any better,” she said at the time. “It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong, it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet.”

She added: “I would say follow your gut — if you feel it, it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them.”