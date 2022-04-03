Superstore's Nico Santos and Survivor's Zeke Smith Get Engaged at GLAAD Media Awards

Zeke Smith proposed to Nico Santos onstage at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards four years after first meeting at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

The two-time Survivor contestant and the Superstore actor added to their love story with a surprise proposal at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night.

Smith got down on one knee to ask Santos to marry him in front of the heavily cheering crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Santos wore a burgundy Paul Smith suit for the onstage moment, while Smith opted for a black suit by Bonobos.

The couple has been together for four years after first meeting at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards. Smith confirmed their relationship later that year.

"I guess everybody knows about my hot little 25 year-old boyfriend now. Oh, haaayyy @nicosantos," he wrote on Twitter at the time.

In addition to six seasons on Superstore, Santos is also known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians. Meanwhile, Smith famously competed on back-to-back seasons of Survivor — Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016 and 2017's Game Changers.

During his second appearance, Smith was outed as transgender by a fellow queer contestant. Prior to the episode's airing, he worked with GLAAD's Transgender Media Program "for several months to ensure that when the episode aired, Zeke would have the opportunity to speak for himself about his experience."

"I didn't want to be the 'first transgender Survivor contestant,'" Smith told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm not ashamed of being trans, but I didn't want that to be my story ... I just wanted to go out on an adventure and play a great game. I just wanted to be known for my game."