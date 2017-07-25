Zach & Tori Roloff Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary with Heartfelt Tributes: 'I Am Blessed That I Get to Call You Mine'

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!

Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday — and if their adorable Instagram tributes to each other are any indication, the spark definitely hasn’t worn off between the Little People, Big World stars.

“Two years ago today I said ‘I do’ to the man of my dreams,” Tori, 26, captioned a stunning shot from the couple’s wedding day. “This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary!”

Zach, 27, celebrated the occasion with a sweet collage of photos.

“Happy 2 year Anniversary Tori!” he wrote. “It’s been a crazy year with getting preggo, teaching, filming, sully passing, road trips, the perfect baby Jackson being born. Excited to keep doing life with you and the journey we are on! #zandtpartyofthree #weekendidos #beating50percent.”

The couple, who welcomed their first child, son Jackson Kyle Roloff, on May 12, first met while Tori was working on the Roloff family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

“A coworker told me, ‘Zachary really thinks you’re cute, but doesn’t think you’ll ever go out with him,’ ” Tori previously told PEOPLE. “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since.”

“Tori brought me out of my shell and made me more social,” said Zach. “She gave me confidence.”

Julia Green Photography

The two tied the knot on July 25, 2015 at the Roloff farm in front of nearly 200 guests — the same place Zach’s brother and best man Jeremy held his wedding the year before.

While Tori was initially intimidated by the pressures of filming LPBW with the Roloffs, telling PEOPLE in June it was “terrifying” at first, she’s since overcome her fears.

“We’re such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share,” she said. “The show has helped me realize I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”