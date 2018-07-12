Zach & Tori Roloff Bring Home Adorable Puppy a Year After the Heartbreaking Death of Their Dog

Zach and Tori Roloff‘s family has grown: They’re now parents to an adorable fur baby!

“Guess what?!?! 💙💗 world: meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier. 🤷🏻‍♀️🐶 #murphmonster,” Tori captioned a series of sweet photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

Murphy, who appears to be a Bernese Mountain dog, was evidently introduced at his own sex reveal party, where he popped his head out of a black box that read “it’s a …” and included three baby blue balloons.

The new addition comes more than a year after Zach and Tori, who are parents to 14-month-old son Jackson Kyle, suffered the heartbreaking loss of their Bernese Mountain dog, Sully, who lost his battle with cancer. (Sully even made an appearance at Zach and Tori’s wedding!)

“We are unbelievably heart broken and at a loss for words. I am so sorry to keep you all in the dark, but telling all of you just made everything too real and I kept praying I would wake up from this nightmare. We found out Sully had cancer and it had spread quickly to his major organs. We have spent the last 5 days spoiling and loving on him as much as possible,” Tori captioned a photo of Sully’s paw in March 2017.

“Sadly, scup went home this afternoon and it was the hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make. He was such a wonderful dog who brought joy to our hearts every single day. The only thing that keeps my heart at ease is knowing he is home now and where he needs to be. It’s hard to see why this would happen to such a great dog so early, but we know the Lord has greater plans for him. Thank you so much to the close friends and family who have reached out to us during this extremely difficult time. Your thoughts and notes have kept me strong for Sully the last few days. There will never be another like you #inspectorsullivan and I know your running through the fields in heaven-I can’t wait to see you there one day. Zach and I love you so much and we will think of you and miss you every single day. 💙🐶” she wrote.

Weeks after his death, Tori paid tribute to Sully in a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she said she looked “forward to the day we’re able to give another Berner a forever home.”

“There are still some moments where the pain is unbearable. Where I swear I’m going to walk through the door and you’ll be there wagging your tail with your favorite stuffy in your mouth. Losing sully has been incredibly hard on both zach and I and I think we’re both just waiting for the loneliness to subside. We know our house won’t be quite for long and we are in for the ride of our lives with baby roloff on the way but it’s hard to not think about the best of friends the two of them would have been,” wrote Tori.

She added, “We’ll never have another friend like #inspectorsullivan but we do look forward to the day we’re able to give another Berner a forever home. I celebrate you Sully on #nationalpuppyday because you will forever have a place in my heart. Love you goobies. 💙”

