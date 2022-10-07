Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Had a 'Spark' on 'Bachelorette' Finale

Rachel Recchia left the Bachelorette finale early to "catch up" with her runner-up, Aven Jones

By
Published on October 7, 2022 12:21 PM
Zach Shallcross; Rachel Recchia; Aven Jone
Photo: Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images; Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross is weighing in on Rachel Recchia's possible connection with her runner-up Aven Jones.

After Jones, 28, asked Recchia, 26, to "catch up" during The Bachelorette finale's After the Final Rose special, Shallcross said he noticed some chemistry between the two.

"Last I saw, her and Aven had a little bit of a spark on-camera," the 26-year-old told E! News. "I love and respect Aven, so I want the best for them, if that's a thing."

Shallcross, who quit the series in week 8, said he's hoping Recchia finds her love story. "But I also just want the best for her," he added.

RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Craig Sjodin/ABC

In addition, Shallcross — who has been announced as the next Bachelor — said he hasn't kept in touch with Recchia since filming. "After part one of the live finale, Rachel and I talked. We had some closure," he explained. "Really, I haven't talked with her much since then."

Recchia hasn't updated fans too much on her possible connection with Jones post-filming. She left the stage with him during the live After the Finale Rose special, and has since confirmed they hadn't planned a formal date.

"Right now, we are going to see where things go," Recchia said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,
Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross.

"We went outside to talk without the microphones on," she added. "He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible."

Fans witnessed the heartbreaking end to Recchia's search for love during the season 19 finale. At the end of the series, Recchia accepted an engagement from Tino Franco. However, shortly after the filming wrapped, they broke off the engagement.

Franco admitted to kissing another woman, saying he assumed his relationship with Recchia was close to its end because of her personal struggles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I was under the impression we were pretty much done," Franco said. "But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked. So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Though Recchia didn't find love on the series — at least not yet — her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey is still engaged to Erich Schwer.

Related Articles
RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak
1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Announce Split: 'Not an Easy Time for Either of Us'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Addresses Being Too Young for Marriage: 'It Doesn't Matter How Old You Are'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelor' : Zach Shallcross Named the New Leading Man for Season 27
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel and Tino Get Engaged — Then Split Following Infidelity
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Everything to Know About the New Bachelor Zach Shallcross
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'