Zach Shallcross is weighing in on Rachel Recchia's possible connection with her runner-up Aven Jones.

After Jones, 28, asked Recchia, 26, to "catch up" during The Bachelorette finale's After the Final Rose special, Shallcross said he noticed some chemistry between the two.

"Last I saw, her and Aven had a little bit of a spark on-camera," the 26-year-old told E! News. "I love and respect Aven, so I want the best for them, if that's a thing."

Shallcross, who quit the series in week 8, said he's hoping Recchia finds her love story. "But I also just want the best for her," he added.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

In addition, Shallcross — who has been announced as the next Bachelor — said he hasn't kept in touch with Recchia since filming. "After part one of the live finale, Rachel and I talked. We had some closure," he explained. "Really, I haven't talked with her much since then."

Recchia hasn't updated fans too much on her possible connection with Jones post-filming. She left the stage with him during the live After the Finale Rose special, and has since confirmed they hadn't planned a formal date.

"Right now, we are going to see where things go," Recchia said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross.

"We went outside to talk without the microphones on," she added. "He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible."

Fans witnessed the heartbreaking end to Recchia's search for love during the season 19 finale. At the end of the series, Recchia accepted an engagement from Tino Franco. However, shortly after the filming wrapped, they broke off the engagement.

Franco admitted to kissing another woman, saying he assumed his relationship with Recchia was close to its end because of her personal struggles.

"I was under the impression we were pretty much done," Franco said. "But then we started on the right trajectory. You started seeing therapy. You did amazing. You did everything I asked. So as it went on, you know, I kind of just tried to forgive myself, bury it, just not get in your hair over something so tiny."

Though Recchia didn't find love on the series — at least not yet — her co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey is still engaged to Erich Schwer.