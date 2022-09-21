Entertainment TV Everything to Know About the New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Between his professional background and his famous relative, get to know The Bachelorette alum who's taking the lead when The Bachelor returns to ABC By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 01:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC Meet the newest star of The Bachelor! Zach Shallcross was recently chosen as the lead of ABC's hit reality dating show. As a recent alum of The Bachelorette season 19, he's ready for a second shot at finding love when the season premieres on Jan 23. The 26-year-old's new journey to love comes after his whirlwind relationship with Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, where his seemingly sweet romance took a sudden turn for the worse after the Fantasy Suite episode. "A major concern was my age and she wasn't sure if I was ready to commit because I'm 25," Shallcross told host Jesse Palmer of the situation, while pointing out that Recchia is 26. (The two are less than a year apart in age.) All the Gorgeous Photos from The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview Shallcross later opened up to PEOPLE about Recchia's apprehension. "I don't think that there's anything where there's an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married, he said. "If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn't matter how old you are." From his professional background to his famous relative, here's everything to know about the season 27 star of The Bachelor. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University Zach Shallcross/Instagram Shallcross attended California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo from 2014 to 2019, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration, per his LinkedIn. Bachelor in Paradise Trailer Reveals 'Shocking Twist' That Literally Divides the Beach He's a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California Zach Shallcross. ABC Upon graduation, Shallcross was hired at Oracle, the world's largest database management company. He's been with the company since the summer of 2019 and now serves as a senior cloud technology account executive. He loves football Zach Shallcross/Instagram While pursuing a degree at Cal Poly, Shallcross played collegiate Division I football at the school. He was a right tackle and played for five years before graduation. He's close with his family, especially his mom Zach Shallcross/Instagram Shallcross is the son of father Chapman and mother Megan Shallcross. He also has two sisters, Sammy and Payton. He appears to be very tight with his family and posts photos with them on his Instagram. Notably, he's seemingly close with his mom as he pens sweet tributes to her on his page. "Happy Birthday to this incredible woman! Way too blessed to call you momma! Love you and enjoy your day, you deserve the best!" he wrote in celebration of her special day. Bachelorette Favorite Andrew Spencer Gets Real About His 'Life-Changing' Time in Paradise He's the nephew of actor Patrick Warburton Ricky Middlesworth/ABC, Brian Bowen Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty During the "Hometown Dates" episode of The Bachelorette, it was revealed that Shallcross' uncle is actor Patrick Warburton. The Seinfeld actor casually made an appearance on the show when the reality star introduced Recchia to his family. He has done work as a music producer Zach Shallcross/Instagram Throughout his college years, Shallcross dabbled in the music scene. In fact, he went by the name "Verzacky" and uploaded his mixes and beats to Soundcloud. His collection of tracks consisted of a mixture of genres, including trap and dubstep.