'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Says Greer Blitzer Got First Impression Rose Due to Her 'Calming Effect on Me'

Season 27 of the show kicked off Monday night with the tech executive meeting 30 women, all vying for his heart

Published on January 24, 2023 04:54 PM

The world's newest Bachelor is ready for love — and fans are eagerly watching along.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premiered Monday night with Zach Shallcross at helm after he self-eliminated in Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette last year. On Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Shallcross, 26, shared some insight into his first night's choices — including why he picked Greer to receive the first impression rose.

While many of the 30 women made memorable entrances on night one (who could forget Mercedes bringing along her pet pig Henry?) only one could get that all-important first impression rose. And that went to medical sales rep Greer, 24, and Shallcross said he had a very good reason for it.

"With Greer, she had this calming effect on me. I'm back at the mansion and there's the cameras and I'm meeting 30 new women, and it's a lot to take in," Shallcross told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein. "And so when you meet someone that can bring that comfort level and allow you to not be so caught up in your head — it was very relaxed with her."

ZACH SHALLCROSS, JESSE PALMER
Craig Sjodin/ABC

The first kiss of the night, however, went to Bailey, who Shallcross met during Recchia's After the Final Rose live show, when five girls from his season made their introductions. However, shortly after she introduced herself on the live show, he forgot her name — so she exited the limo wearing a name tag to poke fun at the earlier awkward moment. Shallcross kissed her to make up for forgetting her name, which he said "felt right."

"We had talked on stage and we had a moment to actually speak after the whole thing," Shallcross explained on the podcast. "She just wanted to say hi and just express how excited she is for the season. Seeing her on night one, it was very comfortable and it was familiarity and I wanted her to know that I appreciate that. And she's obviously beautiful."

RELATED PHOTOS: See All of Zach Schallcross' Bachelor Eliminations So Far

Though the first season did kick off with an early elimination and some tears, Shallcross said he's not focused on drama and instead, "it's all about the love."

As the season plays out, the tech executive promises he stays as determined as ever to find his "forever person," and the season might just be the most emotional one yet, according to host Jesse Palmer.

"If you're someone that wants to watch true romance and see that journey to love, then it's gonna be a great time," Shallcross said. "With previous bachelors, it can go a little crazy and kind of the whole purpose can get put to the side of — maybe it's not about the love or the relationship, it's about something else. And with me it's [about love] from the very beginning to the very end."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

