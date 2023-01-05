Zach Shallcross's 'Bachelor' Hopeful Reveals She's Divorced Through Casting Announcement: 'Hard Launch'

Victoria Jameson said her Bachelor casting — and divorce — was the "hardest secret to keep"

Published on January 5, 2023 08:42 PM
New Bachelor Contestant Announces 'Hard Launch’ of Divorce with Casting Announcement
Photo: abc

The cat is out of the bag: Victoria Jameson is newly single!

The 30-year-old Bachelor hopeful — who will be vying for the heart of Zach Shallcross on season 27 of the ABC dating series — confirmed she was divorced while promoting the upcoming season in a TikTok video.

"Hard launch: I'm divorced," she captioned the clip. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor."

The video begins with audio from TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, which states, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him" and then breaks into Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."

The makeup artist also shared a video in which she reenacts applying for the show amid her divorce.

"Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it," she captioned the clip, which was set to the audio, "It's so mean, don't do it. It's the meanest thing you could do."

Though Victoria appears to grapple with applying the clip, she eventually has a change of heart and begins typing away on her laptop.

The Fort Worth, Texas native also revealed her casting — and divorce — was the "hardest secret to keep" in another clip, which is captioned, "When bachelor nation says they're tired of waiting for the cast list for season 27 to come."

The audio says, "Imagine how tired we are."

On Wednesday, Victoria and 29 other contestants competing for Zach's heart were announced on TikTok live.

Victoria's official Bachelor bio states that she's "the full package! Ambitious and resilient, Victoria J. is ready to live life to the fullest! She is determined to take chances to finally find the true love she's been searching for."

"Her parents have been married for over 40 years, and Victoria has her heart set on finding a love like theirs. Victoria is looking for a mature man who will be there for her in good times and bad. She is looking forward to meeting Zach because she knows he's as ready for lifelong love as much as she is!"

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

