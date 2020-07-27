Zach and Tori Roloff Celebrate Fifth Wedding Anniversary: 'Let's Keep This Thing Rolling'

The Little People, Big World stars took a trip to Cannon Beach, Oregon, for a romantic weekend getaway

Zach and Tori Roloff are going strong.

The Little People, Big World stars celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary over the weekend, dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram. The couple, who share 2-year-old son Jackson and 8-month-old daughter Lilah Ray, wed on July 25, 2015, at the Roloff family farm.

"5 years ago I made the easiest decision of my life. To marry Zach," Tori wrote. "I have learned more in the past 5 years than I feel like I have in my last 29. I am so thankful for Zach's guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids. He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day."

"There's no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger," she added. "I love you so much babe uh. Let's keep this thing rolling. Happy anniversary! #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyoffour."

In a second post, Tori, 29, shared a video compilation from their wedding day, while Zach, 30, posted a slideshow of photos of the couple over the years.

"Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary Tori!" he wrote. "Our story is my favorite of all time. Love you!"

Tori, 29, also revealed that the two had escaped to Cannon Beach, Oregon, for a romantic weekend getaway.

"Wow. So thankful for this weekend away with my husbabe," she captioned a photo of the two. "We had the best time celebrating our 5th anniversary at the @stephanieinn! We were spoiled with good weather, amazing food, games, the BEST @domaineserene wine, and amazing company."

"I'm so thankful that I have a man that I still love spending time with," she continued. "I still want to find new things about @zroloff07 and I still want to date him. Thank you all so much for your well wishes and words of affirmation!! I do miss my babies and can’t wait to snuggle up with them! Happy anniversary babe uh!!"

While reflecting on becoming a family of four, the TLC stars recently told PEOPLE that they're open to expanding their family even more.

"Originally I was like, 'Two kids is my max,'" Tori said. "But I can definitely see us having more. We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids. Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life."

Like their father Zach, both kids were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.