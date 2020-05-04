Amy Roloff got engaged to fiancé Chris Marek in September on their third anniversary

Zach Roloff Explains His 'Awkward' Reaction to Mom Amy's Engagement, Why He was 'Completely Quiet'

Zach Roloff is opening up about his "awkward" reaction to Amy Roloff's engagement — and why he wished she shared the celebratory news when the cameras weren't rolling.

On a recent episode of Little People, Big World, Amy revealed to her son and his wife, Tori Roloff, that her boyfriend Chris Marek had popped the question on their third anniversary.

"Besides a house and all that other stuff happening in my life, there's other news I gotta tell you about," said Amy, 55, before sharing the big news.

"I'm engaged," a beaming Amy said.

Both looking shocked, Tori responded, "What?" as Zach sat in silence.

"Chris proposed to me yesterday," said Amy, "for our third year anniversary."

"Well, you guys are shocked," she observed as Zach continued to remain quiet.

Seeing her husband's lack of response, Tori asked him, "Are you good babe?"

"Oh yeah," said Zach, continuing to remain mum.

In a confessional, Amy explained that after she told Zach the news "and saw his reaction," she was both "surprised and not."

"I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that. But I wasn't surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it."

Amy admitted she "really felt bad because I thought obviously he was quite surprised."

Continuing to sit with Tori and Zach at the outdoor table, Amy proceeded to show off her diamond sparkler after Tori asked if she had a ring.

"Wow! It's really pretty," said Tori as Amy showcased the diamond. "Is it a heart?"

"Yeah, it's a heart shape," said Amy.

When asked if she has a timeline for the big day, Amy shared, "for a wedding, we're thinking about 2021."

"But it'll be small," said Amy, who added that "it's not going to be this big thing."

"I'm just hoping that you continue to welcome him into the family and be a part of it all," she continued. "Because that means a lot to him."

While Amy said she was hopeful her son was "happy" about the proposal, she told Zach, "I understand if you're not."

"No, it's all good," said Zach, grabbing Tori's hand.

Reflecting on the moment, Tori said in a confessional that "Zach was like completely quiet. I didn't know why, but I think I was just trying to make sure that it wasn't awkward, which it was."

When asked by a producer what was going on with him at that moment, Zach revealed that he had previously told his parents he didn't want to find out any relationship news on camera.

"I told my mom and dad, 'Hey, these are one thing I don't want to talk about on camera. My one out-of-bounds is your guys' relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond what it is right now, I don't want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera," he said in a confessional.

He added: "And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news."

"We've been doing this for 15 years and I've shown some of the most difficult and awkward moments of my life," said Zach. "There's just been one thing that entire time that I've asked my parents to do with me in private and my mom couldn't remember."

"It's like no, I'm not putting up with that," said Zach.

In September, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Marek had proposed to Amy one day after her birthday, at the restaurant where the couple has frequented since their first anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she told PEOPLE. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Added Marek, “I was very nervous! It had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Roloff, 55, was previously married to Matt Roloff, with whom she shares four children: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22. She filed for divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2016, the TLC star ventured back out onto the dating scene. In a December 2016 episode of LPBW, Roloff told Molly about her single life and hitting it off with Marek.

As to whether Amy's ex Matt will be invited to her nuptials?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Amy said that Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler “would be invited” to her and Marek’s wedding, but she “wouldn’t expect them to come because of what they expressed in the past.”

“But, the past is the past. Things can change in the future. We’ll see. But like Chris said, we just want people there that are our family, that have been friends with us and we look forward to them continuing to be friends to support and encourage us in our relationship and things like that,” said Amy. “It’s not that Matt and Caryn aren’t going to be invited.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.