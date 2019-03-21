Zach Braff Jokes About His Resemblance to Dax Shepard on PEOPLE’s Cover: 'We Look Cute Here'

Zach Braff knows a good photo of himself when he sees one — or does he?

Braff couldn’t resist the opportunity to poke fun at his uncanny resemblance to Dax Shepard on Wednesday when he spotted the actor’s PEOPLE cover story with wife Kristen Bell.

Bell posted a photo of the cover, which shows the couple smiling together, to her Instagram.

“We look cute here,” Braff commented.

Braff also noted his similarities to Shepard last year when he shared a face swap photo of himself and Shepard that was taken by Bell, a few years back — and the two looked nearly identical.

“Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I,” Braff captioned the photo. “I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt.”

Even Shepard couldn’t believe it. “For me, it’s really the pictures in the left colomn [sic],” the 43-year-old wrote in response to Braff.

“I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap there,” he admitted.

In PEOPLE’s cover story, Shepard and Bell opened up about their marriage, admitting they’ve had to work “really hard” to maintain their relationship.

“We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites,” said Shepard, 44.

Celebrating 12 years together this year, Shepard and Bell said they are taking stock on the incredible life and family they’ve built together.

“All these movies from the ’80s taught us that it’s love at first sight, and it is supposed to be easy and [that] all you have to do is find that person,” says Bell. “It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh, that was such a lie,’ because things that you work really, really, really hard for always yield the best results.”