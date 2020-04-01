Zach Braff and Donald Faison Are Rewatching Scrubs for a New Podcast

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Zach Braff and Donald Faison are talking a very detailed walk down memory lane and bringing fans along with them.

The Scrubs costars and real-life BFFs have launched a new rewatch podcast of their beloved series, taking fans through the show’s nine seasons, episode by episode.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald kicked off Tuesday, with Braff and Faison recounting how they were cast on the show and pulling back the curtain on Scrubs’ pilot episode.

The iHeartRadio original podcast is expected to go through all 182 episodes of the sitcom week by week and will have guests from the show’s cast and crew — like creator Bill Lawrence — stopping by to offer their takes and answer fan questions.

Braff first floated the idea about doing the podcast with Faison in a tweet back in February. Amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the two have been recording the show separately from their homes via video conference.

“It’s almost like DVD commentary,” Braff, 44, told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes.”

“We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing,” Faison, 45, added. “This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

Scrubs followed a group medical interns, including Braff’s John “J.D.” Dorian and Faison’s Christoper Turk, as they trained to become doctors at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

The show — which also starred Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller — aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.

Since then, the cast has remained close. All are scheduled to come together again this June in Austin, Texas, for a reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival celebrating 10 years since the season finale.

Back in 2018, Braff addressed the idea of a Scrubs reunion, saying on The Late Late Show with James Cordon that he would be interested in doing the show again “if it was a TV movie.”

Lawrence is on board, saying at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles in 2018 that he “would do anything to not only get to work with not only this group, but the writers, and do it again.”

Hinting that fans might someday see the beloved characters reunite onscreen, Lawrence added that, “If we ever do it, we’ll do it as a short little movie or something else.”

Meanwhile, Braff and Faison aren’t the first actors to stage their own rewatch podcasts.

Late last year, Office stars and pals Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launched a podcast called Office Ladies, dealing all the behind-the-scenes stories about Pam Beesly (Fischer), Angela Martin (Kinsey), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

West Wing star Joshua Malina recently wrapped up West Wing Weekly, the rewatch podcast he hosted with Hrishikesh Hirway going through each episode of the Emmy-winning NBC show. Over the years, the podcast featured a variety of guests, including series creator Aaron Sorkin and, series actors Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Marlee Matlin, and Dulé Hill.