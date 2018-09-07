Zac Posen Is Also Leaving Project Runway as Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Announce Their Exit

Zac Posen is also leaving Project Runway.

After longtime co-hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced Friday that they would be exiting after 16 seasons, the designer, who is a judge on the show, also revealed that he will not return to the reality fashion design competition series.

“Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career. I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers,” Posen said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

“Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon,” continued Posen, 37. “I wish the show and everyone much success always.”

Posen recently released the lookbook for the SS19 Zac Posen Collection and also serves as creative director for the Brooks Brothers signature women’s collection and accessories.

Although Klum, 45, and Gunn, 65, won’t be on the 17th season of Project Runway, they will soon develop a reality fashion series with Amazon Prime Video.

Their upcoming series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers,” according to a press release from the streaming giant.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

Said Gunn in his statement, “I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Bravo said, “Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy. The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.”