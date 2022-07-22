Zac Efron Returns to East High from the Beloved High School Musical Movies

Troy Bolton is a Wildcat for life!

Zac Efron, who portrayed the athlete and singer in all three High School Musical films, made a pit stop in Salt Lake City on Friday. The Firestarter actor, 34, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, wearing an all-black outfit complete with a baseball cap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

More importantly, Efron took the photo while standing in front of the iconic East High from the beloved musical franchise.

The Utah school served as the shooting location for the high school featured in the musical trilogy, which started as a Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). The third film was released in theaters due to the franchise's popularity.

Zac Efron Credit: Zac Efron/Instagram

"Don't you… Forget about me ✊🏼" he captioned the post, referencing fellow famous teen film The Breakfast Club.

Bart Johnson, who played Efron's father and basketball coach in the series, commented on the post: "Warms coaches ole heart to see this."

"Welcome home, son," Johnson added. "WHAT TEAM!? 🏀🐾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Efron's post comes on the heels of Vanessa Hudgens, who played his love interest Gabriella Montez in the series, posting about her own recent visit to East High.

Hudgens, 33, shared a glimpse of her return on Instagram with a video featuring "Breaking Free," a song from the original 2006 TV movie. Also quoting a line from the first film, the Tick, Tick … BOOM! actress captioned the post: "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, 2005 Credit: Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Earlier this year, Efron told E! News he would love to return to the role of Troy.