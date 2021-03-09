As with the first season, Efron will be traveling with wellness expert Daren Olien on a quest to find more healthy, sustainable ways of living

Zac Efron Begins Production on Season 2 of Netflix Show Down to Earth in Australia

Zac Efron is getting to know his new adopted home a little better!

The second season of his Netflix show, Down to Earth, began production this month in Australia, according to Deadline.

As with the first season, Efron will be traveling with wellness expert Daren Olien on a quest to find more healthy, sustainable ways of living. No details have been released about what should be expected from the pair's adventures down under, though Deadline reports the season is expected to hit Netflix in 2022.

On Monday, Efron shared a sneak peek at some preliminary scenes from filming. The actor posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram of himself and Olien meditating in a forest area with white paint covering their faces.

"Here we go- Down to Earth season 2!" he wrote.

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In season one, Efron took viewers along with him as he toured France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Italy exploring how each locale is harnessing nature to create a more sustainable future.

The High School Musical alum met a variety of locals from each place, going on adventures with them to explore their environment — from boating to beekeeping to building.

The actor is seen taking a machete to fruit trees, testing out "dung-smoked" delicacies and whipping up some red-sauce and homemade pasta. He also explores sustainable water distribution in Paris and learns about hot springs as an energy source in Iceland.

Efron moved to Australia last year, where he met his current girlfriend Vanessa Valladares at Byron Bay General Store in June.

After spending the holidays together, the actor put his L.A. home on the market in December and wants to lay down roots in Australia, an insider told PEOPLE.

"As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in L.A. again," the source says. "He loves Australia and considers it his home."

Another source said that the two spent his 33rd birthday together as well.