Zac Efron Has to Skip High School Musical Singalong as He's 'Hunkered Down in the Middle of Nowhere'

Zac Efron appeared in The Disney Family Singalong special on ABC Thursday night, but fans were disappointed when he couldn’t sing with his former High School Musical co-stars.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singalong saw performances from Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Thomas Rhett and more singing classic Disney songs.

“Now just when you thought we couldn’t give you any more feels, I have a surprise for you,” Seacrest said before introducing Efron, 32, explaining that the actor didn’t have a good enough internet connection for a prolonged appearance. “This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he does not want to miss out on tonight.”

“He became a household name thanks to his earlier work as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy,” Seacrest continued. “It’s Zac Efron.”

Efron then addressed the audience before his former co-stars performed.

“Hi everyone, I hope that you’re safe, and that you’re healthy and you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” he said.

“It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones,” the Baywatch star continued. “I hope you enjoy — and remember: we are all in this together.”

Several Disney stars — including members of the original High School Musical cast like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel — then launched into the catchy tune from the 2006 movie.

Director Kenny Ortega told Deadline earlier this week that Efron “immediately jumped in” at the chance to participate in the special.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega told the outlet. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes.”

However, fans were disappointed on Thursday evening when Efron didn’t sing — and many shared High School Musical GIFs on Twitter to express their frustration.

“when zac didn’t sing with the entire hsm cast #DisneyFamilySingalong,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a GIF of Sharpay (Tisdale) saying, “This is not what I want, this is not what I planned and I just gotta say I do not understand.”

“they really added all these actors to make up for zac efron not wanting to sing with the hsm cast,” another Twitter user wrote, noting that several actors who were not part of the High School Musical cast appeared in the rendition of “We’re All in This Together.”

“me going out to sing about how upset i am that zac efron didn’t really take part in the HSM reunion when quarantine is over,” another fan wrote, sharing a clip of of Efron singing as Troy Bolton from High School Musical 2.

Added another fan on Twitter: “Really offended by the fact that Zac Efron didn’t sing with the HSM cast, I’m like EXTREMELY offended.”