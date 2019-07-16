Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick Star in Facebook Watch's Human Discoveries — See a Sneak Peek!

Is this how alcohol was discovered?

Three years after Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates costars Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron acted opposite one another in the dramedy, the pair are reuniting for an animated series — which proposes a theory about the discovery of alcohol.

Kendrick, 33, and Efron, 31, will star in the upcoming animated show Human Discoveries, which premieres Tuesday on Facebook Watch. In addition to Efron (as Gary) and Kendrick (as Jane), the star-studded cast includes Lamorne Morris (as Trog), Jillian Bell (as Minerva) and Paul Scheer (as Ugg).

The series follows a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization as they discover necessities like fire and the wheel. Additionally, they stumble onto humanity’s best — and worst — innovations, including art, alcohol, fashion and racism.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, Morris’ Trog discovers alcohol when he accidentally dunks his head into a bucket of “rotten grape juice” after taking a bite out of a spit-roasted animal.

Although he initially tells the woman holding the bucket to “throw it out,” he experiences the effects of the fermented juice — “Whoa, head’s a little, uh, swishy,” he says — and quickly stops her before she dumps it out. “Wait! That has potential,” he remarks.

The animated series is created by longtime childhood friends Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee and produced by ShadowMachine, the team behind the hit series Bojack Horseman, and Efron’s production company Ninja’s Runnin’ Wild.

The first three episodes of Human Discoveries will premiere Tuesday on Facebook Watch at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.