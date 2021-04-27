Zac Clark got engaged to Tayshia Adams on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette

Bachelorette's Zac Clark Opens Up About How His Sobriety Journey Prepared Him for the Show

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark is opening up his sobriety journey and how it ultimately gave him a "competitive advantage" going into fiancée Tayshia Adams' season of the dating show.

On Monday's episode of the Talking It Out with Mike & Bryan podcast, the 37-year-old addiction specialist — who shared his story of addiction and recovery on The Bachelorette — spoke about his experience on the ABC reality series, revealing that "it just wasn't that dramatic" compared to his past struggles.

"The bubble alone was like being in rehab," he said. "Talking about your feelings in front of this camera, you know? Be amongst a bunch of other dudes."

Clark went on to share how his recovery from addiction helped prepare him for high-pressured show like The Bachelorette.

"Every morning, when I open my eyes, I have a competitive advantage against the rest of the world. I'm just clear-headed. I'm just clear-minded," he explained. "I've been through some s—. I have some life experience."

"I've seen some things play out, and so going on the show is just another one of those experiences where like I know at the end of the day I'm not in control here," Clark continued. "There's something else out there that's in control and I'm gonna stay out of that. I'm gonna show up and give it my best and treat people with respect and see where this thing goes."

In January, Clark opened up about Adams' "open mind" about sobriety has only strengthened their bond.

"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like, 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" Clark previously recalled on the podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"

"That was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that, not only with me but with a lot of guys there, she was able to take on a lot of s---, hold space for us," he later added. "I think you saw there were some guys there who had been through some stuff. I definitely noticed that early on with her."

Now that the couple, who got engaged on the season 16 Bachelorette finale, are living in New York, Clark said Adams is "exposing herself to my personal recovery and what that looks like."

"Like, going on a trip with a couple of my buddies who are sober, and their wives or partners are not," he added. "Being able to connect with them on that level to show that, one, we have a s–load of fun still and we're not like wet blankets. And two, that she's not alone, that there's other people out there."