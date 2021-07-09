Zac Clark Remembers Leaving for The Bachelorette 1 Year Ago: 'Shooters Shoot, Glad I Shot'

Zac Clark got engaged to Bachelorette Tayshia Adams at the end of her season last year

Zac Clark is looking back on his whirlwind year.

On Friday, Clark, who is engaged to The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, marked the one-year anniversary of when he left to go film the ABC reality series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Total insanity," he tweeted. "One year ago today I was ripping out to Palm Springs to go on @BacheloretteABC. Shooters shoot, glad I shot. Met some incredible humans and learned a lot about life/myself. Grateful."

In the replies, his sister Kathryn shared a text screenshot from when he headed out.

"You know I gotta come with the receipts," she wrote alongside the pic, which included a text from Clark that read: "I am out! Love you all! See you on the flip side."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adams, 30, and Clark, 37, left her season of The Bachelorette as an engaged couple. Since the finale aired in December, Adams has moved to New York City to be with Clark, though the two spend time on both coasts.

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," the California native previously told PEOPLE. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

TayTayshia Adams and Zac Clark Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on The Bachelorette | Credit: ABC

"What you see is what you get," Desmond said. "And that's what I really liked. A lot of people, as you guys know, they used [being on the show] for whatever [they were] promoting. I think it was pretty new to Zac, if I recall, as well. He wasn't really a follower [of the show] for so many years or whatnot."