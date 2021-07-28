The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Posts Cute Photo from Night Out with Fiancée Tayshia Adams

The pair got engaged during Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette last year

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are going strong.

Clark, 37, shared a caption-less photo on Instagram Wednesday from the couple's date night. In the selfie, the two posed with arcade guns as Adams, 30, flashed her diamond engagement ring.

"Lara Croft ain't got nothin on me!" Adams joked in the comments, adding, "Enjoy ;)" in reference to Clark's shirt, which bore the word.

Adams and Clark met and got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette last year. She has since relocated to New York City to be with Clark, though the two spend time on both coasts.

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," Adams, who is from California, told PEOPLE last December. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

Earlier this month, Clark marked the one-year anniversary of when he left to go film the ABC reality series.

"Total insanity. One year ago today I was ripping out to Palm Springs to go on @BacheloretteABC," he tweeted. "Shooters shoot, glad I shot. Met some incredible humans and learned a lot about life/myself."

In March, Adams shut down rumors of a split after fans spotted her without her engagement ring.

"There's always weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."

"Thank you so much for being concerned, but we're good," she added. 'We're chilling."

As for when the two might tie the knot? Adams told Marie Claire earlier this year that there was "no timeline" yet.