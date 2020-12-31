The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Denies Breaking Sobriety on the Show: 'Apple Cider For the Win'

"Sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011," Zac Clark said on fiancée Tayshia Adams' podcast

Zac Clark is opening up about his sobriety.

"I'm so happy we're taking about this. It is wild how much attention this gets," Adams, 30, said about the topic of Clark's sobriety on the podcast, which she co-hosts with Joe Amabile.

"Apple cider for the win!" Clark said with a laugh, going on to explain that "sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011."

"And I gotta say, you know, everyone who worked on the show, anytime there was a toast, there was someone with an apple cider sparkling …” he continued, as Adams added, "or even ginger ale at times."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark | Credit: abc

Clark went on to recall that Adams opted not to drink with him after one rose ceremony near the end of the season — which he said was "the moment I knew Tayshia liked me"

"After the rose ceremony, there's this round of toasts," he explained. "The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’ ” he said. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting."

"So, she was on team Clarky that day," he added, "and that’s when I knew.”

Image zoom Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Following their romantic engagement, the couple — who have moved in together in New York City — spoke to PEOPLE about what's in store for their love story.

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," said Adams. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York!" added Clark. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"